2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch

A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.
A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear.

Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted home surveillance video on Facebook on Monday, showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine wrote in her post.

This guy just took my package! You think @amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?!? NBC Connecticut AmazonPrime WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News Amazon.com The Bristol Press

Posted by Kristin Levine on Monday, August 23, 2021

Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was “taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”

The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor’s yard. It was apparently not interested in the contents: several rolls of toilet paper, she said.

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine said.

Levine’s post received numerous comments, including from people comparing it to the bear from the Charmin toilet paper commercials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in...
Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote-siphoning scam
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Disruptive Weather Day: Heat index reaches mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam