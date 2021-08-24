Browns safety John Johnson: “You have to trust that your guys are ready to play?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns starters have missed much of camp, due to rest and/or injury, but free agent safety John Johnson isn’t concerned.

“There is more than one way to skin a cat, but that way it showed it could work just resting the starters,” said Johnson, who came over from the LA Rams. “I think you have to have a level of preparation, and you have to trust that your guys are ready to play. You can’t really simulate a game, even in preseason you can’t really simulate it. I think there is more than one way to get ready for a season. We will see how it goes.”

The Browns visit Atlanta Sunday night for their third and final preseason game before opening the season Sept. 12 at Kansas City.

