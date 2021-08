CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wide receiver Davion Davis, a pleasant surprise at Browns camp, has been suspended for the first 2 games of the regular season.

The NFL has suspended #Browns WR Davion Davis without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the substance abuse policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2021

Davis' suspension is related to a DUI charge when he was with #Vikings. He can play in Sunday's game and is eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 24, 2021

Davis had 7 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first 2 preseason games.

