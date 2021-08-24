Cleveland Metropolitan School District starts new school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Classes for the 2021-22 school year kicked off at Cleveland Metropolitan School District on Aug. 23.

A mask mandate is in place for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors to any CMSD building is in place for the first five weeks.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the district is taking every precaution it can to ensure a safe learning environment.

He called on drivers throughout the community to help keep kids safe by realizing children will be heading to and from school.

So please, slow down, look out for them, and don’t go around buses stopped to either pick students up or let them off after school.

Campus International Campus, CMSD school (2160 Payne Ave., Cleveland)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.