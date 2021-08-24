2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District starts new school year

By Harry Boomer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Classes for the 2021-22 school year kicked off at Cleveland Metropolitan School District on Aug. 23.

A mask mandate is in place for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors to any CMSD building is in place for the first five weeks.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the district is taking every precaution it can to ensure a safe learning environment.

He called on drivers throughout the community to help keep kids safe by realizing children will be heading to and from school.

So please, slow down, look out for them, and don’t go around buses stopped to either pick students up or let them off after school.

Campus International Campus, CMSD school
Campus International Campus, CMSD school(2160 Payne Ave., Cleveland)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

In a milestone move by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has given full approval...
Pfizer gets FDA stamp of full approval: Will other vaccines follow suit?
A employee at the Cleveland Municipal Court has been charged with rape for an alleged incident...
Cleveland Municipal Court officer charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
Several Cleveland Schools to be dismissed early Tuesday due to extreme temps forecasted
Cleveland Municipal Court employee charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center
Cleveland Municipal Court employee charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center