Cleveland Municipal Court officer charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An officer with the Cleveland Municipal Court has been charged with felony rape after an alleged incident inside the Justice Center in July.

An arrest warrant was issued for Zino Kirby, 50, last week.

According to court and jail records, he has not been taken into custody as of late Monday afternoon.

“[The] defendant used his position at the Cleveland Municipal Court to sexually assault the victim, exposing [himself], and using violence when committing the crime,” a Cleveland police detective wrote in his request for high bond that was filed with the Clerk of Courts office.

Kirby is accused of assaulting a woman in her mid-20′s inside his office at the Justice Center.

The woman, who works for a social services organization outside of the courthouse, told detectives she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

According to public records, Kirby works as pretrial services officer.

“[Kirby] grabbed the victim by the back of the head [and] pulled the victim by her hair,” the detective wrote.

He said the woman told investigators that’s when Kirby attempted to force her to perform a sex act.

The assault ended, she said, when a delivery was made to Kirby’s office.

