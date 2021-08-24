Cleveland police officer arrested on weapons charges in Cuyahoga Falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was arrested early Saturday morning at a sports bar in Cuyahoga Falls on intoxication and weapons charges.

Officer Christopher Ereg, 48, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, according to a city of Cleveland media release. Carrying a concealed weapon and possessing an illegal firearm in a bar are felonies.

Ereg allegedly swore at patrons and refused to leave a sports bar on State Road around 2 a.m., according to a complaint.

“Ereg was voluntarily intoxicated and had concealed on his person a Glock 19, loaded, and with a round in the chamber while drinking at the Red Fox Sports Pub and Grille,” court records allege.

Ereg, who was more recently assigned to the city’s third district, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal review of the incident, the city release said.

Ereg was one of the six officers fired in 2016 after a review of officer comportment in the 28-minute police pursuit and shootout that left Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams dead in 2012. Officers fired 137 shots into the couples’ vehicle. Ereg was among the five officers who were later reinstated.

Read the letter the city issued regarding the arrest here.

