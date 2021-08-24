Cleveland police officer hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was taken to the hospital just after midnight Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle.
According to Cleveland EMS, the person driving the vehicle took off.
The incident happened at West 28th Street and Washington Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
The officer was treated for minor injuries.
