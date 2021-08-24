2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Developer breaks ground on $12 million rental building in historic Hough neighborhood

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday morning, dozens gathered at East 93rd Street in Cleveland to celebrate.

ARPI development broke ground on a $12 million apartment building in the heart of the historic Hough neighborhood, near Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus. The building will have 42 units and be a mix of different-sized bedrooms with affordable rates. Those closely involved with the project say this is more than just another apartment complex.

Builder, Richard Arnstine says, that’s not only his personal goal but his vision for the new space.

“We hope to work with the local community. We’re looking to stabilize those neighborhoods, we’re looking to support families. We want a walkable community that’s safe for families where children can play outside and that local businesses want to locate to.”

He says he hopes this is a springboard for other opportunities in the neighborhood. They hope to complete the building in the next few years.

“Our goal is to pay it forward. We want to create a brighter tomorrow and a safer tomorrow for ourselves and for our families.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Lorri Franklin is on a mission to support women-owned businesses. The Women in Business Expo is...
Business expo focused on women comes to Independence
Five Cleveland EMS Captains claim discrimination, will go to trial against the city
Court rules in favor of five Cleveland EMS Captains who claimed discrimination against their boss
Gas prices dipped nationally; Ohio prices remain below average
Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed...
FirstEnergy avoids high-profile prosecution and pays $230M in fines in pay-for-play scam