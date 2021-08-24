Developer breaks ground on $12 million rental building in historic Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday morning, dozens gathered at East 93rd Street in Cleveland to celebrate.

ARPI development broke ground on a $12 million apartment building in the heart of the historic Hough neighborhood, near Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus. The building will have 42 units and be a mix of different-sized bedrooms with affordable rates. Those closely involved with the project say this is more than just another apartment complex.

Builder, Richard Arnstine says, that’s not only his personal goal but his vision for the new space.

“We hope to work with the local community. We’re looking to stabilize those neighborhoods, we’re looking to support families. We want a walkable community that’s safe for families where children can play outside and that local businesses want to locate to.”

He says he hopes this is a springboard for other opportunities in the neighborhood. They hope to complete the building in the next few years.

“Our goal is to pay it forward. We want to create a brighter tomorrow and a safer tomorrow for ourselves and for our families.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.