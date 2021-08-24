2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A small deer trapped underneath the large breakwall boulders at Galalina Beach was rescued after an Eastlake officer and residents came together on Sunday.

Eastlake Police said their department was notified about the deer around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officer White and residents Scott Zupancic and Paul Vibbert lured the young deer into being captured and pulled out from under the massive rocks, according to police.

“The work performed definitely saved the animal from starving and after it was rescued, it was carried out to the beach and released,” police said.

Police thanked kayaker Kelly Palmer for capturing the rescue on camera.

“A perfect example of one of the many things that are involved with suburban policing. Nice job to all,” police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity, storms on the forecast front ‘burner’
Disruptive Weather Day Tuesday: Dangerous heat index values around 100 degrees in the afternoon
Willoughby-Eastlake Schools
Willoughby Eastlake Schools close all buildings Tuesday due to heat
The pole was damaged in a storm two weeks ago and it still has not been repaired.
Neighbors concerned over Fairview Park utility pole hanging by a thread