Elderly woman hit, killed by car in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was killed overnight when she was hit by a car in Parma.

The accident happened on the 3100 block of Brookpark Road, near 33rd Street, in Parma. The road was closed in both directions for a few hours early Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Apolonia Cambalik.

The driver did stay at the scene after hitting Cambalik.

