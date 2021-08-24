2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elderly woman hit, killed by car in Parma

By Steph Krane and Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was killed overnight when she was hit by a car in Parma.

The accident happened on the 3100 block of Brookpark Road, near 33rd Street, in Parma. The road was closed in both directions for a few hours early Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Apolonia Cambalik.

The driver did stay at the scene after hitting Cambalik.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

