Fatal overdose in Ravenna Township leads to arrest of suspected fentanyl dealer

Michael A. Johnson was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021 for trafficking in fentanyl, a first degree...
Michael A. Johnson was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021 for trafficking in fentanyl, a first degree felony.(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal overdose in Ravenna Township early Monday morning lead to the arrest of a man for trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Portage County authorities say they have arrested a man who may have sold a dose of potent heroin that caused a fatal overdose that occurred in a Ravenna Township residence, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. County drug task force investigators were able to locate and identify a person who may have sold the fatal dose.

Within hours, investigators arranged a “drug transaction” with the man they believe was the victim’s supplier, the post said. The alleged dealer was immediately arrested for selling drugs to an undercover officer.

Michael A. Johnson, 40, of 315 E. Highland Avenue, Ravenna, was charged with a felony count of trafficking in fentanyl. Authorities say they found Johnson in possession of approximately 14 grams of a substance they say field-tested positive for fentanyl.

The case will be reviewed by the Portage County prosecutor’s Office and additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

