Federal agents indict ‘violent street gang’ members tied to Canton-area investigation

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from several federal and local law enforcement agencies announced the results of a wide-ranging gang investigation based out of the Canton area.

Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Canton Police Department provided remarks during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Members of a violent street gang committed racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated.

