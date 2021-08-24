Federal agents indict ‘violent street gang’ members tied to Canton-area investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from several federal and local law enforcement agencies announced the results of a wide-ranging gang investigation based out of the Canton area.

Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Canton Police Department provided remarks during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Members of a violent street gang committed racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.