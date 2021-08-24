2 Strong 4 Bullies
Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine.

A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

