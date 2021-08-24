2 Strong 4 Bullies
Neighbors concerned over Fairview Park utility pole hanging by a thread

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two weeks ago, a powerful storm knocked out power all over Northeast Ohio; it also left a utility pole in Fairview Park hanging by a thread.

“I try not to focus on it too much, but you know every time I look out the window, it’s still there, so it’s kinda hard to ignore it,” said Leroy Sims, who works at the Dunkin’ Donuts next to the pole.

The pole sits at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 210th Street.

“We actually get a lot of comments by our customers talking about it,” said Sims. “Hopefully, we don’t have too much of a bad storm one day cause looking at it, it might have a chance of falling, but you know nobody ever knows by the end of the day.”

Fairview Park says they’re aware, and they put in a work order with AT&T.

“It’s been here for a few weeks now, and we’ve been noticing it, and we actually called the city about it too,” said Najwa Abdelsamad, who lives nearby.

“No one cares,” said Ayman Otsman.

“No one cares,” agreed Abdelsamad. “Any second now, it’s gonna fall down, and they’re gonna regret it when it does.”

This family says they used to walk this block with their kids, but not anymore.

“We don’t walk down here no more because of that pole, especially because we have the twins and everything you know it’s very scary, very dangerous,” said Abdelsamad.

AT&T told 19 News they’re looking into it, but there is no word yet on when it will be fixed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

