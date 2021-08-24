No school in Parma Tuesday due to heat
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Classes have been canceled for all Parma City schools Tuesday due to excessive heat, according to the district’s Facebook Page.
All district functions, including classes in Parma Virtual Learning Academy, are canceled.
According to the Facebook post, the district will continue to monitor forecasts and communicate with students and parents about any further developments.
