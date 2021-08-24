Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat index well in the 90s today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large dome of hot and humid air has established itself across most of the central and eastern United States. Some clouds from time to time here in Ohio. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 degrees. The heat index well in the 90s. Very little or no threat of storms. Partly cloudy sky tonight, warm, and humid. Overnight temperatures fall into the 60s to around 70 degrees. Warmer near Lake Erie. Another hot one tomorrow with that heat index again 95 to 100 degrees in the afternoon. A weak front is forecast to settle into our area Thursday. We are going with scattered storms later Wednesday night in advance of it. Isolated storms Thursday. High temperatures Thursday in the 80s. It will remain humid.

