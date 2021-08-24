Pfizer gets FDA stamp of full approval: Will other vaccines follow suit?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a milestone move by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has given full approval Monday to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

But will this approval help vanquish the Delta variant?

“This is, the way I look at it, the fifth time this has surged,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, the Chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Respiratory Institute.

For Dr. Dweik that’s been five times too many over the 17 months we’ve been trying to tackle COVID-19 here in the U.S. He hopes Pfizer’s approval will help to control the surge count.

“Having the FDA’s seal of approval, I think, will hopefully give some people who have been on the fence,” he told 19 News.

"There really is no excuse": CBS News medical contributor @DavidAgus says the FDA's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could lead more people getting the shots — and more companies requiring them for workers https://t.co/kj6CrKHAoT pic.twitter.com/DgY0uwlRDx — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2021

Dr. Dweik also hopes the approval with further certify the credibility of these shots and spur more companies, schools, and local governments to make them mandatory.

“It just means that there’s more data of the millions of millions of people have received the vaccine and look at not only the benefits, but all the side effects,” said Dr. Dweik.

Since December, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been given out all across the U.S.

Millions more Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses were also distributed.

The question now is: Are those two companies closely following in Pfizer footsteps and will their vaccines also soon get the FDA stamp of full approval?

“I suspect Moderna will not be far behind. Initially, Pfizer was approved before Moderna, the first time around. So, I suspect Moderna will follow,” said Dr. Dweik.

Health officials, like Dr. Dweik, are hoping that happens, and the approval will continue to push to protect more people against the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“The fewer people we have vaccinated, they will be almost a petri dish, generating new virus variants, that may cause more trouble,” Dr. Dweik said.

This full approval of Pfizer is just a first step. It only applies to those 16 and older.

Those who are between the ages of 12 and 15 can still get the vaccine, but for this age group it remains under emergency authorization.

