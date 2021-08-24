2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pfizer gets FDA stamp of full approval: Will other vaccines follow suit?

In a milestone move by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has given full approval...
In a milestone move by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has given full approval Monday to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
By Kristin Mazur
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a milestone move by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has given full approval Monday to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

But will this approval help vanquish the Delta variant?

“This is, the way I look at it, the fifth time this has surged,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, the Chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Respiratory Institute.

For Dr. Dweik that’s been five times too many over the 17 months we’ve been trying to tackle COVID-19 here in the U.S. He hopes Pfizer’s approval will help to control the surge count.

“Having the FDA’s seal of approval, I think, will hopefully give some people who have been on the fence,” he told 19 News.

Dr. Dweik also hopes the approval with further certify the credibility of these shots and spur more companies, schools, and local governments to make them mandatory.

“It just means that there’s more data of the millions of millions of people have received the vaccine and look at not only the benefits, but all the side effects,” said Dr. Dweik.

Since December, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been given out all across the U.S.

Millions more Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses were also distributed.

The question now is: Are those two companies closely following in Pfizer footsteps and will their vaccines also soon get the FDA stamp of full approval?

“I suspect Moderna will not be far behind. Initially, Pfizer was approved before Moderna, the first time around. So, I suspect Moderna will follow,” said Dr. Dweik.

Health officials, like Dr. Dweik, are hoping that happens, and the approval will continue to push to protect more people against the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“The fewer people we have vaccinated, they will be almost a petri dish, generating new virus variants, that may cause more trouble,” Dr. Dweik said.

This full approval of Pfizer is just a first step. It only applies to those 16 and older.

Those who are between the ages of 12 and 15 can still get the vaccine, but for this age group it remains under emergency authorization.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

A employee at the Cleveland Municipal Court has been charged with rape for an alleged incident...
Cleveland Municipal Court officer charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
Several Cleveland Schools to be dismissed early Tuesday due to extreme temps forecasted
Cleveland Municipal Court employee charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center
Cleveland Municipal Court employee charged with rape after alleged assault at Justice Center
CAMPUS INTERNATIONAL CAMPUS, CMSD
Cleveland Metropolitan School District starts new school year