Police sent to North Canton Catholic school due to group of parents upset with mask policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from the North Canton Police Department were dispatched to a Stark County Catholic school on Monday morning because of objections to the mask policy.

Police Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said officers were sent to St. Paul’s Catholic School out of concern because of parents who were campaigning against the requirement for masks.

The group has been expressing frustration on Facebook, according to the chief.

The Diocese of Youngstown, who presides over North Canton and Stark County, said on Aug. 20 that masks would be required for all students and faculty members in school.

“Due to the increasing spread of the Delta variant and its rapid rise in recent weeks, the Diocese of Youngstown will require universal masking by both students and adults indoors in all school buildings during the school day, including morning and aftercare, along with other safety protocols in place.”

Chief Kemp said there were no further problems reported with the parents at school.

19 News has not received a response to a request for additional comment from the school.

