Several Cleveland Schools to be dismissed early Tuesday due to extreme temps forecasted

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District sent out a press release Monday night stating several schools will have early dismissal Tuesday afternoon due to the expected high temperatures.

Ben Franklin, Charles Mooney, Collinwood, Facing History New Tech, Louis Agassiz, Mary Bethune, Newton D. Baker, Stonebrook-White, Tremont Montessori, and Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy will be released two hours earlier than their scheduled dismissal time.

Press release from CMSD:

“Due to anticipated extreme temperatures, expected to top 90 degrees on Tuesday, as well as extremely high humidity, these non-air-conditioned schools will close two hours earlier than their scheduled dismissal time. CMSD will open these buildings early to move cool air through to keep them as cool as possible while school is in session Tuesday. Bottled water will be available, and these precautions are being announced early to enable families to prepare for the early release of their children from these schools.”

The schools said they would continue to monitor weather conditions this week to keep families informed of any school closures or early release plans.

