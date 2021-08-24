Several Northeast Ohio schools dismiss early due to heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday’s high temperatures are keeping many students out of school.

Alberto Correa is the parent of three CMSD students. He’s concerned for his children, especially his daughter because temperatures are predicted to reach 100 degrees.

“She has allergies and it’s kind of rough for her not having no AC all day,” said Correa.

CMSD dismissed students two hours early because their buildings don’t have the equipment to keep students cool while also requiring them to wear masks.

“It’s not really comfortable when you have to leave work and come pick them up. It screws all your day up,” said Correa.

Parma City Schools, Willoughby Eastlake Schools, and Avon Lake Schools canceled school on Tuesday.

Avon Lake schools even canceled classes for Wednesday as well.

“I think school is supposed to be about fun and learning,” said Correa. “But when it’s so uncomfortable to be in school with the heat, I don’t know, maybe online was better.”

