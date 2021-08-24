2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

So close! East Akronites take ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

A crowd gathered in East Akron Monday to cheer on a couple of brave souls who took the "Milk...
A crowd gathered in East Akron Monday to cheer on a couple of brave souls who took the "Milk Crate Challenge."(James Hicks)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you been watching those videos all over social media of people gingerly climbing rickety stacks of milk crates before the inevitably toppling off top of the stack?

Now you can watch locals compete!

The challenge has arrived in East Akron where a group of people stacked milk crates seven high and collected a pot to entice a few brave souls with apparently excellent health insurance to try to walk over the stack.

Passerby James Hicks caught the challenge on camera near the intersection of South Arlington Street and Lovers Lane shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. The crowd had contributed a $500 pot for anyone who could make it up one side of the pyramid of stacked crates and down the other without falling.

No one had captured the pot by the time he left.

Hicks said no one was injured while he was there. “No bleeding. No ambulance,” he said.

Before you hit play at work, there is some strong language in these videos.

People across the globe have been posting videos of people attempting the challenge where people test their balance by trying to cross a rickety pyramid of stacked milk crates. Usually, the videos end with someone taking a tumble.

The challenge has been sweeping TikTok, Facebook, and Youtube. This viral clip has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Cleveland Walls will bring together local and national artists to paint 19 new murals...
Artists paint buildings in MidTown as part of ‘Cleveland Walls’ mural festival
Officers rescued "Stinky" from a storm drain early Monday morning.
University Heights police rescue tiny kitten from storm drain
Fleet Bike shop celebrates 50 years in Cleveland’s Slavic Village
Brittany Sue Gannon
29-year-old woman missing from Cleveland, family says