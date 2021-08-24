So close! East Akronites take ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you been watching those videos all over social media of people gingerly climbing rickety stacks of milk crates before the inevitably toppling off top of the stack?

Now you can watch locals compete!

The challenge has arrived in East Akron where a group of people stacked milk crates seven high and collected a pot to entice a few brave souls with apparently excellent health insurance to try to walk over the stack.

Passerby James Hicks caught the challenge on camera near the intersection of South Arlington Street and Lovers Lane shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. The crowd had contributed a $500 pot for anyone who could make it up one side of the pyramid of stacked crates and down the other without falling.

No one had captured the pot by the time he left.

Hicks said no one was injured while he was there. “No bleeding. No ambulance,” he said.

Before you hit play at work, there is some strong language in these videos.

People across the globe have been posting videos of people attempting the challenge where people test their balance by trying to cross a rickety pyramid of stacked milk crates. Usually, the videos end with someone taking a tumble.

The challenge has been sweeping TikTok, Facebook, and Youtube. This viral clip has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.