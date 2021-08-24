Animal to blame for power outages in Cuyahoga County, FirstEnergy says

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people are waking up without power in some Cuyahoga County communities.

As of 9:30 a.m., FirstEnergy reported more than 500 customers without power in North Royalton and less than 200 in Broadview Heights.

About 8,000 customers were affected before crews restored power.

FirstEnergy said the outage in North Royalton was caused by an animal in the substation. The company is in the process of switching customers to an alternate substation in order to get their power back.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

