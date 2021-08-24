Vermilion police K-9 finds domestic violence suspect hiding under a log in ditch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police are crediting a K-9 with assisting in the capture of a 45-year-old domestic violence suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a Sanford Street home on Aug. 21 for reports of a domestic violence, according to Vermilion police. Investigators learned that the suspect, later identified by police as Erik Khoury, assaulted his fiance and then fled from the home before officers arrived.

Two days later on Aug. 23, police say Khoury getting into a vehicle in his driveway. Khoury then tried to escape again once he realized he was seen by police.

Vermilion police set up a perimeter and called in K-9 Falon to help with the search.

Falon tracked the suspect into a wooded area. Khory was found by the K-9 and other Vermilion police officers hiding under a large log in a ditch,

Khoury surrendered and was booked at the Erie County Jail on domestic violence and obstructing official business charges. He is due in court on Tuesday.

