2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Vermilion police K-9 finds domestic violence suspect hiding under a log in ditch

Vermilion police K-9 Falon
Vermilion police K-9 Falon(Source: Vermilion police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police are crediting a K-9 with assisting in the capture of a 45-year-old domestic violence suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a Sanford Street home on Aug. 21 for reports of a domestic violence, according to Vermilion police. Investigators learned that the suspect, later identified by police as Erik Khoury, assaulted his fiance and then fled from the home before officers arrived.

Two days later on Aug. 23, police say Khoury getting into a vehicle in his driveway. Khoury then tried to escape again once he realized he was seen by police.

Vermilion police set up a perimeter and called in K-9 Falon to help with the search.

Falon tracked the suspect into a wooded area. Khory was found by the K-9 and other Vermilion police officers hiding under a large log in a ditch,

Khoury surrendered and was booked at the Erie County Jail on domestic violence and obstructing official business charges. He is due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Supporters of a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring...
Supporters of bill that would ban companies from requiring vaccinations protest at Ohio Statehouse
83-year-old woman struck, killed while jaywalking
Akron police generic
2 teens shot walking down street in Summit County
St. Paul Catholic School, North Canton
Parents campaign against mask policy at North Canton Catholic school; police respond