2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willoughby Eastlake Schools close all buildings Tuesday due to heat

Willoughby-Eastlake Schools
Willoughby-Eastlake Schools
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Eastlake Schools announced all buildings will be closed on Aug. 24 due to the predicted extreme temperatures and heat index.

The Parma City School District also canceled all classes for Tuesday.

Avon Lake’s elementary schools and Learwood Middle School are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced several schools will have an early dismissal on Tuesday.

[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Eastlake officer and residents rescue deer trapped under breakwall boulders
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity, storms on the forecast front ‘burner’
Disruptive Weather Day Tuesday: Dangerous heat index values around 100 degrees in the afternoon
The pole was damaged in a storm two weeks ago and it still has not been repaired.
Neighbors concerned over Fairview Park utility pole hanging by a thread