Willoughby Eastlake Schools close all buildings Tuesday due to heat

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Eastlake Schools announced all buildings will be closed on Aug. 24 due to the predicted extreme temperatures and heat index.

The Parma City School District also canceled all classes for Tuesday.

Avon Lake’s elementary schools and Learwood Middle School are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced several schools will have an early dismissal on Tuesday.

