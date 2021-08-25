2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Warren girl missing since Tuesday afternoon

Khrush Riar
Khrush Riar(Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police are urging the community to help find 17-year-old Khrush Riar after she went missing from the Howland area on Warren’s East Side.

Police said she was last seen at 2 a.m. on Tuesday wearing a neon green shirt, grey Nike shorts, and white Crocs.

Call Warren Police Dispatch at 330-675-2730 if you see her or know where she may be.

Khrush Riar
Khrush Riar(Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

