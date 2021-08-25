2 Strong 4 Bullies
Disruptive Weather Day Wednesday: Heat index in the mid to upper 90s; scattered storms return in the afternoon

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and humid conditions will linger through the end of the weekend.

Expect highs in the low 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

With the humidity factored in, it may feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

Some spots may report heat index values around 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

A few scattered thunderstorms will move through Wednesday afternoon.

There are indications that a few isolated storms may develop as early as 10:00 AM or 11:00 AM.

Locations that see late-morning rain will end up being a bit cooler than areas that do not see morning rain.

Thursday and Friday will bring very similar conditions.

Each day will be hot and humid with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

In the short term, we have made an adjustment to the forecast for tonight.

We have added a few hit or miss showers and storms to our forecast for the overnight hours of your Tuesday.

Not everyone will see rain tonight.

