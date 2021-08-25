2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of fashion model in Euclid

Shalaymiah Moore died in an early morning shooting in Euclid
Shalaymiah Moore (Source: Family)(Family Photo)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man has now pleaded guilty to murdering a fashion model in Euclid.

Daylonta Jones pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Daylonta Jones
Daylonta Jones((Source: Euclid police))

On Friday, Curtis Gatheright, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Curtis Gatheright
Curtis Gatheright((Source: Euclid police))

On Oct. 2, 2020, Gatheright and Jones shot and killed Shalaymiah Moore, 34, at Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 240th Street in Euclid.

Gatheright and Jones approached Moore’s car in an attempt to rob her and a male friend in the car.

Moore tried to drive away and was shot in the back. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Gatheright was arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 and Jones was arrested the next day.

“This senseless homicide is just another example of the wave of gun violence that is surging in our county,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This victim was a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend to many in our community.”

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia will sentence both men on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Boy on bike seriously injured in hit and run accident days before 10th birthday
Boy on bike seriously injured in hit and run accident days before 10th birthday
Gang members till on the run in Canton
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for man who shot a Willowick police officer
Cuyahoga County prosecutor to issue warning on ATV, dirt bike thefts
Cuyahoga County prosecutor to issue warning on ATV, dirt bike thefts