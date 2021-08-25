2nd man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of fashion model in Euclid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man has now pleaded guilty to murdering a fashion model in Euclid.

Daylonta Jones pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Daylonta Jones ((Source: Euclid police))

On Friday, Curtis Gatheright, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Curtis Gatheright ((Source: Euclid police))

On Oct. 2, 2020, Gatheright and Jones shot and killed Shalaymiah Moore, 34, at Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 240th Street in Euclid.

Gatheright and Jones approached Moore’s car in an attempt to rob her and a male friend in the car.

Moore tried to drive away and was shot in the back. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Gatheright was arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 and Jones was arrested the next day.

“This senseless homicide is just another example of the wave of gun violence that is surging in our county,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This victim was a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend to many in our community.”

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia will sentence both men on Sept. 21.

