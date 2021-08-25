Akron suspect breaks into basement of former Dick’s Sporting Goods

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into the basement of the former Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1990 Buchholzer Blvd.

Police said the breaking and entering happened on Aug. 2.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by Akron Police.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information about this crime, call Akron Police Det. C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous #21-0105552

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911.

