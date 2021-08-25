Boy on bike seriously injured in hit and run accident days before 10th birthday

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike, Parma Police said.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive. The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Escape, hit the boy and immediately drove away.

The boy, who is turning 10 years old tomorrow, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers later found the vehicle with no one inside at Ries Ice Rink around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. The SUV was towed.

Several people witnessed the accident. Police are still investigating what happened.

