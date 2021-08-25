Breakup via Jumbotron at Akron RubberDucks game goes viral

2 Strong 4 Bullies
An announcer read the message between innings: “Alyssa, this relationship is OVER.- Tim”
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cruel way to end a relationship---via a Jumbotron scoreboard at a minor league baseball game.

And it was seen and heard all around the world: “Alyssa, this relationship is OVER-Tim.”

“Usually they’re birthday shout-outs, congratulations, happy anniversary, and we got a breakup,” said Jack Haines, Coordinator of Creative Services for the Akron RubberDucks Baseball Club.

It happened last Thursday at the Akron RubberDucks game at Canal Park.

Haines tells 19 News for $5; fans can purchase shout-outs to go on the scoreboard. But this particular shout-out caught him completely off guard.

“Going through the list, going through the list then, what the heck?” he said.

He tells 19 News, the announcer didn’t have a heads up about the message, and after he read it, the crowd reacted.

“The crowd went pretty crazy. They were pretty loud, and from up in the press box, it’s hard to hear some of the sounds, and we heard it for sure,” said Haines.

Since then, the message has gone viral, making headlines all across the country.

“I got the news from my wife. She was here at the game. She sent it to me in a picture. I thought it was hilarious, but I also thought, that’s the worst thing somebody can do to you,” said Louis Willmon-Holland

Now, many are wondering: who are Alyssa and Tim?

Haines tells 19 News, the sponsor, Ohio Amish Country, wants the couple to rekindle the romance. It’s offering Alyssa and Tim a free stay if they come forward.

Haines said some are hopeful the couple return for another home game, minus the drama on the scoreboard.

“Maybe they made up, maybe Alyssa wants to get back at him, who knows, we’ll see,” said Haines.

The team responded to the break-up via Twitter:

The next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, at 6:35 pm vs. the Altoona Curve.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

