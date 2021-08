CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A house fire sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Olney court, on Cleveland’s east side.

EMS said two people were taken to the hospital; one was in serious condition from smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and both people are expected to recover.

