Cleveland man found not guilty by reason of insanity in brother’s murder

Ronelle Pride
Ronelle Pride(Source: Barberton Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found not guilty by reason of insanity this month in the fatal stabbing of his brother.

Ronelle Pride faced murder charges for the death of Rodney Goodson, according to records from the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, but the charges were dropped Aug. 10.

Goodson died Oct. 24, 2020 after an argument escalated to violence in a Barberton home, police said. Pride initially fled from authorities but was later taken into custody.

The not guilty judgment follows two evaluations of Pride by mental health professionals, according to the records.

Pride will remain under court jurisdiction for the rest of his life; he is currently in the Summit County Jail.

A commitment hearing for Pride hasn’t yet been scheduled.

