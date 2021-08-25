Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with rape makes first court appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A visiting judge set bond at $50,000 for a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center last month.

Zino Kirby, 50, made his first appearance by video conference on Wednesday.

He was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and could be heard crying for most of the hearing.

Zino Kirby's attorney said he maintains his innocence of rape allegations. The ex-Cleveland Municipal Court worker cried throughout most of today's hearing, his first since turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/sfVDXW8bRq — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 25, 2021

Retired judge Ralph J. Perk, Jr. was brought it to preside over the case because of Kirby’s status as a court employee.

“I understand it’s a high profile case and everyone is concerned about it,” Perk said before deciding bond.

Kirby was also ordered to have no contact with the complainant.

In July, a social services employee, who is not directly affiliated with the court, told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office at the Justice Center.

She said she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

“[The] defendant used his position at the Cleveland Municipal Court to sexually assault the victim, exposing [himself], and using violence when committing the crime,” a Cleveland police detective wrote in his request for high bond that was filed with the Clerk of Courts office. “[He] grabbed the victim by the back of the head [and] pulled the victim by her hair.”

According to court documents, he tried forcing the woman to perform a sex act.

She told investigators the assault ended when a delivery was sent to Kirby’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued last week; Kirby turned himself in on Monday; he submitted his resignation to the court on the same day.

He was a pretrial services officer in the court, where he was employed in various capacities for more than 25 years.

“He maintains his innocence of the allegations against him,” defense attorney Rachel Smith said. “He’s never been subject to allegations of this sort either in a professional or criminal capacity.”

Kirby’s next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2nd.

Because the case involves felony charges, it will ultimately be turned over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

