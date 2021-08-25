Cleveland Police detective faces felony charges for carrying gun while intoxicated at bar

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police detective is facing a felony charge after he refused to leave a Summit County bar this weekend.

“Was he threatening you at all?” a Cuyahoga Falls officer asked a witness.

“He was kind of making threats to everybody he feels cause he’s a cop that he can just do whatever he wants,” the witness said. “He’s running up on people at the bar. I already took him outside try to sober him up.”

When Cuyahoga Falls police arrived at Red Fox on State Road early Saturday morning, they found a Cleveland police detective drunk on the front patio. He had been asked to leave multiple times by staff but refused.

“You arrested a God d--- cop!” Detective Christopher Ereg said to the arresting officer.

“Yeah well, can’t help that man,” the officer replied.

“Yeah, you can,” said Ereg.

Cuyahoga Falls police arrested 48-year-old Cleveland police detective Christopher Ereg.

“Are you happy about this?” Ereg asked.

“I’m not no, never happy about arresting an officer but it’s not my fault I didn’t commit the crime,” the officer said.

At first, police were going to let him sober up before they realized the intoxicated officer was carrying a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

“Do you have anything on you man? Knives guns or anything?” the officer asked Ereg.

“Yeah, I have a gun,” Ereg replied.

“Come on out,” the officer ordered. “You carrying right now?”

“Of course,” said Ereg.

“Okay don’t reach for it,” the officer told him. “Turn around turn around hands on the car.”

“Are you guy’s kidding me?” Ereg asked.

Ereg faces a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premise. He’s also charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, and using weapons while intoxicated.

“You’re arresting another cop you know that right?” Ereg asked the arresting officer.

“Yeah, well you should know not to drink and carry,” the officer replied.

The city of Cleveland originally hired Ereg in 1999. Ereg was one of the six officers fired in 2016 after a review of the 28-minute police pursuit and shootout in 2012 that left Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams dead. Officers fired 137 shots into the couples’ vehicle. Ereg was among the five officers who got their jobs back following arbitration in 2017.

“Do you know that you f***ing ruined my life?” detective Ereg said to the arresting officer.

“It’s not my fault to bear man,” the officer replied.

“You’re gonna arrest me? You can’t f***ing let me out the side?” Ereg asked.

The detective has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation of the incident. 19 News tried to reach out to him for comment, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.