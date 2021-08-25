2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Court case from 1905 holds up Ohio state vaccine mandates today

(KWTX)
By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University is the latest public university to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff.

As more colleges and states across the country require the vaccine for school and work, you may be wondering whether this is constitutional.

The short answer is yes, thanks to a court case more than 100 years old that still has staying power today.

The debate on vaccine mandates is not new.

A person’s right to liberty versus the state’s power to protect the public health and safety of its citizens has been argued in court for decades.

There is a long history in the United States of mandating vaccines.

Cleveland consumer rights attorney Daniel Karon teaches legal wellness on yourloveablelawyer.com.

He explained the Jacobson vs. Massachusetts case of 1905 came about as smallpox was sweeping through Cambridge.

You can read more about the case here.

“This guy Jacobson didn’t want to get vaccinated, because there was a statewide vaccination mandate that said if you don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to get criminally fined, I mean dollars out of pocket fined. And he didn’t like it. It went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court where the court ruled, hey listen essentially—you don’t have a constitutional right, call it ‘my body my choice,’ freedom of privacy, whatever you want to call it, it doesn’t exist insofar as you’re able to infect others,” Karon said.

But will this historical case hold up in present-day court? It turns out, it already has.

Indiana University, a state university, mandated vaccines for students and employees starting this fall.

Eight students filed a lawsuit that eventually worked its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Justice Amy Coney Barrett left the vaccine mandate in place.

Karon said this case is even stronger now because Indiana University, and now Ohio State too, made accommodations for students for religious reasons and health issues.

Karon said a lower court judge made another point on the case too.

“If you don’t want to get a vaccine, go to some other school in Indiana, we’re not making you go to IU, nobody’s forcing you to do that. No different in Ohio. Not everyone in the state has to get the vaccine, only those going to Ohio State. You don’t like it, go to OU, go somewhere else,” Karon said.

Many private employers are also requiring COVID-19 vaccines now, including large companies like Delta and United Airlines, Walt Disney World, and Google, with varying exceptions and accommodations.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill in July banning vaccine mandates at public schools and colleges in Ohio.

But that only applied if the vaccine did not have full FDA approval, which the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now has.

State legislators are now debating whether to make it illegal for employers to mandate vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Jajuan Malone
Murder suspect’s court appearance delayed for lack of lawyer
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the U.S. Air Force’s Mansfield Air National Guard...
Mansfield National Guard Air Base to house guard’s 1st Cyber Warfare Wing
A man entered the Steelyard Commons Old Navy with a stroller and left with $1,700 worth of...
Man steals $1,700 worth of clothing from Cleveland Steelyard Commons Old Navy
Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014....
Friends and family renew their call for justice to mark 19th birthday of Tamir Rice