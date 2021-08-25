Cuyahoga County prosecutor to issue warning on ATV, dirt bike thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County prosecutor is issuing a crime alert after several ATVs and dirt bikes were stolen over the weekend in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley will issue a public warning Wednesday on ATV and dirt bike thefts, according to a news release.

Prosecutor O’Malley will also share safety tips for online transaction meetup locations. He’ll be joined by Ryan Bokoch, Crime Strategies Unit Supervisor, according to the release.

The press conference is scheduled to happen at 12:30 p.m. at the Justice Center. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

