Family waits for bus after it didn’t show on the first day of school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -19 Investigates was first to tell you about the driver shortage before the school year began.

Deanna Jones’ two children missed their first day of school at Harvey Rice Elementary School after their school bus never showed up. Forcing Jones to call the CMSD transportation office to find out what happened.

“They had no other explanation other than they ran out of drivers,” said Jones “they didn’t have enough drivers to come and fill all the routes that they had for all the children”.

After hearing this, The 19 News’ investigative team contacted the school district.

Shortly after, Deanna received a call that a bus would show up the next day.

Tuesday morning, Jones and the 19 News team headed to the bus stop.

“I’m hopeful, hopeful it comes, hopeful they make it to school,” said Jones.

The bus was scheduled for 6:25, but 15 minutes later, at 6:50 a.m., no bus was there.

Jones eventually took her kids to school discouraged.

“It’s really unfortunate for those who don’t have transportation to be able to get their kids to school,” said Jones “I’m sure I’m not the only parent”.

To be fair, we reached out to the school district to find out what the issue is.

We received this statement :

“The failure of the bus to show up at the stop resulted from miscommunication. The situation has been rectified, and the bus will be at the stop tomorrow. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience”.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

