Friends and family renew their call for justice to mark 19th birthday of Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)
By Kristin Mazur
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the rain, dozens gathered in Downtown Cleveland Friday to commemorate what would have been Tamir Rice’s 19th birthday and renew their plea for justice in the boy’s death.

The group, including friends and family of Rice, rallied in Public Square before marching to the federal courthouse.

Rice’s mother, Samaria, urged the Department of Justice to reverse its decision not to charge the officers who shot and killed the 12-year-old boy back in 2014.

In December 2020, the DOJ decided not to charge the officers and to instead close the federal investigation, citing insufficient evidence.

On Nov. 22, 2014, a 911 caller reported seeing someone in Cleveland’s Cudell Recreation Center park randomly pointing what appeared to be a pistol at people.

Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback responded to the call. Surveillance showed Loehmann opening fire on Rice, saying he thought he had a real gun. It was determined later that Rice had been playing with a pellet gun. Rice was killed and prompted an outcry in the city and across the country.

A year later, a Cuyahoga County grand jury decided not to indict the two officers on criminal charges and the prosecutor’s office released a report stating the shooting was justified since the officers believed the boy posed a threat.

The rally in Cleveland was one of two held in the United States on Friday. Another gathering took place in Washington D.C., while a virtual rally was also held.

