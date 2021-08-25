High temperatures close many Northeast Ohio schools Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - High temperatures, including a heat index that will go well into the 90s in some areas, have caused several area schools to close Wednesday.

The following schools announced they will keep their doors closed Wednesday:

Avon Lake Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School: Closed

Chippewa Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District: Closed: Bard High School Early College Cleveland, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Mooney, Collinwood, Facing History New Tech, Louis Agassiz, Mary B. Martin, Mary Bethune, New Tech West, Newton D. Baker, Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus, Tremont Montessori, and Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools: Closed

Highland Drive Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.

Hilton Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.

Kirtland Local Schools: Closed

Lincoln Park Academy: Closed

Mentor Public Schools: Closed

Norton City Schools: Closed: Primary, Elementary and Middle Closed. HS is OPEN

Parma City Schools: Closed

Ravenna City Schools: Elementary and Middle Schools: Closed

St Ignatius of Antioch Elem: Closed

Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools: Closed

