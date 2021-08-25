High temperatures close many Northeast Ohio schools Wednesday
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - High temperatures, including a heat index that will go well into the 90s in some areas, have caused several area schools to close Wednesday.
The following schools announced they will keep their doors closed Wednesday:
- Avon Lake Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School: Closed
- Chippewa Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District: Closed: Bard High School Early College Cleveland, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Mooney, Collinwood, Facing History New Tech, Louis Agassiz, Mary B. Martin, Mary Bethune, New Tech West, Newton D. Baker, Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus, Tremont Montessori, and Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy
- Cuyahoga Falls City Schools: Closed
- Highland Drive Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
- Hilton Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
- Kirtland Local Schools: Closed
- Lincoln Park Academy: Closed
- Mentor Public Schools: Closed
- Norton City Schools: Closed: Primary, Elementary and Middle Closed. HS is OPEN
- Parma City Schools: Closed
- Ravenna City Schools: Elementary and Middle Schools: Closed
- St Ignatius of Antioch Elem: Closed
- Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools: Closed
