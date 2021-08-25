2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

High temperatures close many Northeast Ohio schools Wednesday

High temperatures cause many Northeast Ohio schools to close Wednesday
High temperatures cause many Northeast Ohio schools to close Wednesday
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - High temperatures, including a heat index that will go well into the 90s in some areas, have caused several area schools to close Wednesday.

The following schools announced they will keep their doors closed Wednesday:

  • Avon Lake Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School: Closed
  • Chippewa Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
  • Cleveland Metropolitan School District: Closed: Bard High School Early College Cleveland, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Mooney, Collinwood, Facing History New Tech, Louis Agassiz, Mary B. Martin, Mary Bethune, New Tech West, Newton D. Baker, Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus, Tremont Montessori, and Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy
  • Cuyahoga Falls City Schools: Closed
  • Highland Drive Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
  • Hilton Elementary School: Closing early at 1 p.m.
  • Kirtland Local Schools: Closed
  • Lincoln Park Academy: Closed
  • Mentor Public Schools: Closed
  • Norton City Schools: Closed: Primary, Elementary and Middle Closed. HS is OPEN
  • Parma City Schools: Closed
  • Ravenna City Schools: Elementary and Middle Schools: Closed
  • St Ignatius of Antioch Elem: Closed
  • Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools: Closed

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Cleveland voters
2 men who targeted Black voters in Northeast Ohio with robocalls could face $5.1 mil in fines
Christopher Ereg
Cleveland Police detective faces felony charges for carrying gun while intoxicated at bar
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Majority of Floridians support requiring masks in schools, poll shows
19 Investigates discovered a debate over whether a landlord is justified in placing cameras on...
Can your landlord legally install cameras where you live?