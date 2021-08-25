2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. “is on track for today”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit Wednesday to Odell Beckham Jr. being ready for week 1 of the regular season.

“He is on track for today,” Stefanski said on a media zoom call. “I am not really going too far past today and the next day. He will be out there today moving around in some drills. I am not really going to worry about the future in that regard.”

Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in week 7 last season and has not appeared in either of the first two preseason games this season.

