Majority of Floridians support requiring masks in schools, poll shows

Florida (WOIO) - Nearly two-thirds of Floridians say they support requiring masks in schools, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University released Tuesday.

The poll found that 60% of Florida adults support requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks in schools.

The poll also showed that respondents were divided along partisan lines: 98% of Democrats supported a school mask requirement compared to 63% of independents, and only 24% of Republicans.

The state is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases and an intensifying battle over an executive order by Florida governor Ron DeSantis banning mask mandates in schools.

Nearly seven out of 10 respondents said they think local officials should be able to require that people wear masks at indoor public locations if they believe it is necessary, results showed. A majority — 64% to 31% — said they supported requiring everyone to wear masks while in indoor public spaces.

Nearly 60% say the spread of COVID-19 in Florida is out of control to 34% say it’s under control. A majority — 73%— think the spread of the virus is a serious problem right now.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.