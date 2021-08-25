Man accused of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers appears in court

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 42-year-old man accused of hitting two Cleveland police officers while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot is facing a judge Wednesday morning.

Shannony Wayne Halstead was indicted on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply, obstructing official business, trafficking, drug possession, possessing criminal tolls and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

The incident happened Aug. 10 at the McDonald’s at 5610 Memphis Avenue.

Officers were flagged down by the manager of the McDonald’s for a male unconscious in a car.

Officers, along with EMS, approached the running vehicle and attempted to speak to the male, later identified as Halstead. The suspect woke up, put the car into gear, and began going forward and reverse. Officers ordered him to stop. Halstead then struck two officers with the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

Halstead was arrested in the area of W. 66th Street and Denison avenue following a chase. Witnesses told 19 News the man came speeding down Denison Avenue crashing into one man’s truck before wrecking.

A third officer was hurt while making the arrest.

Police on scene told 19 News that two loaded guns and heroin were recovered from the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation matter remains.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

