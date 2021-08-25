Man steals $1,700 worth of clothing from Cleveland Steelyard Commons Old Navy
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Aug. 16 at approximately 1 p.m. a man with a stroller entered the Steelyard Commons Old Navy and stole $1,700 dollars worth of clothing, according to Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
The man picked up various clothing items and concealed them inside the stroller.
The man was wearing pink shorts and a yellow sweatshirt, according to police.
If you recognize the man in the photos, contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
