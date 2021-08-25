Mansfield National Guard Air Base to house guard’s 1st Cyber Warfare Wing

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the U.S. Air Force’s Mansfield Air National Guard Base, home of the 179th Airlift Wing, has been selected as the preferred site for the Air National Guard’s first Cyber Warfare Wing.

The new cybersecurity mission in Mansfield will bring an additional 175 positions that are STEM and IT-focused, according to the press release put out by Governor DeWine’s office.

“I spoke directly with the Secretary of the Air Force today, who gave me this outstanding news,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is gaining a leading-edge mission that will strengthen the fabric of the military community and further solidify Ohio as a national leader in cybersecurity excellence. Not only will this new mission bring more jobs into the community, but it will also spur more economic growth and create new opportunities for industry and academic growth. This is a tremendous win for Mansfield and for the entire state.”

Governor DeWine’s office said Ohio was one of two locations under consideration, with the other being the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota. Among the criteria considered in the decision was manpower, recruiting, and retention; building capacity and connectivity; environmental; construction costs; and cost of living,

Partners involved in promoting Mansfield as the prime location for this mission include Ohio’s Congressional delegation, as well as JobsOhio, the Mansfield Military Affairs Committee, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Team NEO, and many other local, state, and federal officials, according to the press release.

The Air Force has not yet announced a timeline for the new mission; however, the next step is expected to be an environmental assessment of the site.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.