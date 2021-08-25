Murder suspect’s court appearance delayed for lack of lawyer

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Caree Cannon dealt another blow as the preliminary hearing Wednesday for a suspect in his murder was delayed.

“He got a daughter, he had a little girl that has to grow up without a father,” Lavoncia Cabbil, Cannon’s aunt, said in an interview with 19 News while holding back tears.

Jajuan Malone, one of the suspects in the shooting, was set to appear at the Elyria Municipal Court today but failed to find a lawyer. The court moved the hearing until Thursday, providing Malone with an attorney.

Prosecutor Brandon Oliver said the change was sudden, but not surprising.

“We’re dealing with a murder case here, so his rights as a defendant are surely important,” he explained, “I think the court wants to make sure all the ‘t’s are crossed and the ‘I’s are dotted in that regard.”

Cannon’s mother, Letrel Hill, doesn’t want to wait any longer: “I don’t want to arguing or feuding or anything amongst family or anything—I just want it to be over with.”

Cannon was shot and killed last month at Beiley’s Bar and Grill on West River Rd. Police tracked down Malone and another man, who investigators say are behind the murder.

Today, Cabbil is holding on to faith. “He’s going to take care of the rest,” she said. “God is going to take care of the rest”

Malone’s bond remains at $2,000,000.

