North Ridgeville woman with dementia missing since early Tuesday evening

Becky Haddad
Becky Haddad(North Ridgeville Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville Police are urging the community to help find Rebecca (Becky) Haddad after she walked away from her home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Haddad has dementia and was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Haddad’s home is on Paradise Way in the Savannah development off Center Ridge just east of Stoney Ridge, according to police.

Police asked those who live in the area of Center Ridge and Stoney Ridge to check their property and outbuildings.

Call 911 or 440-327-2191 if you see Becky or know where she may be.

