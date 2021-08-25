2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity continue, isolated storms this afternoon

Hot and humid today with isolated storms
Hot and humid today with isolated storms(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Waking up Thursday morning to soupy conditions and areas of fog around.

The fog will lift by late morning with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

High temperatures will once again approach 90 degrees, with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s.

There is a lesser chance for storms through the afternoon today, but any isolated storm that does fire up will have to be watched for heavy rain and wind.

A better opportunity for storms arrives by Friday afternoon as a wave of energy moves in.

Scattered storm chances continue through the weekend, and so does the heat.

Highs approach 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will move through early next week giving up some relief from the humidity.

Midweek we will be watching a tropical system that may impact our area with clouds and humidity. Stay tuned!

