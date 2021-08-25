Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying warm and humid with a storm threat at times the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A complicated pattern the next few days. Our area is on the edge of a large heat dome that covers much of the country. It’s along the edge of it is where you get rounds of storms. We have storms in the area today. These storms will be slow moving so very heavy rain locally will be an issue. The best risk of storms today looks to be the first half of the day. Isolated storms around tonight. A front will establish itself in our area tomorrow. The latest guidance is suggesting a mainly dry forecast during the day. We have storms in the area Thursday night. Friday will feature scattered slow moving storms as well. That’s the latest regarding the storm threat. Today through Friday will be warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s.

