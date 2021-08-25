Northeast Ohio weather: Highs well into the 80s through Friday; a few isolated storms Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a stormy and somewhat cooler Wednesday, Mother Nature will be turning up the heat on Thursday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

High humidity levels will make it feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

A few isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring similar conditions.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Humidity will remain high through the weekend.

Widely scattered storms will be possible each day through Monday.

