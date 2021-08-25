Person in critical condition after shooting near Cleveland-Lakewood border
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot on Clifton Boulevard early Wednesday morning, Cleveland EMS said.
The person was shot twice: once in the leg and another time in the chest.
The shooting happened on Clifton Boulevard, near the border between Cleveland and Lakewood.
A 19 News crew at the scene saw shell casings on the street.
Police officers and a K9 were on the scene to search for the gunman.
